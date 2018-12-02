Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man charged after dog dies in locked car

1st Dec 2018 5:30 PM | Updated: 2nd Dec 2018 2:23 PM

A MAN has been charged after a German Shepherd died in a locked car in Coffs Harbour.

Emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway, Coffs Harbour, on Wednesday about 2pm after members of the public saw a deceased dog in an unattended Holden utility.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and commenced inquiries.

It's alleged the owner of the one-year-old German Shepherd left the dog in the vehicle for a number of hours while he attended a nearby licensed premises.

The vehicle was locked, and the dog allegedly had no access to water.

Following inquiries, a 45-year-old man was issued a Future Court Attendance Notice for commit an act of aggravated cruelty upon an animal.

The Queensland man is due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday, February 4.

charges coffs coast coffs harbour court died dog editors picks hotel locked car nsw police queensland man
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Sunday Fires: Heatwave piling pressure on firefighters

    Sunday Fires: Heatwave piling pressure on firefighters

    Weather Emergency alerts issued as parts of the state continue to burn amid an unprecedented heatwave.

    Doctor's urgent heat warning as Ipswich heads for 39C

    Doctor's urgent heat warning as Ipswich heads for 39C

    Health Heatwaves claim more than 50 lives a year across Australia each year

    Settlers contribute to wealth of the Ipswich region

    premium_icon Settlers contribute to wealth of the Ipswich region

    People and Places Industry brings many opportunities

    Don't miss the festive fun at Civic Centre

    premium_icon Don't miss the festive fun at Civic Centre

    People and Places It's one of life's many pleasures, say its many cast members

    Local Partners