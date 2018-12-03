Menu
Police at the scene on Sunday. Picture: AAP/John Gass
Crime

Man charged after body found in bin

by Kate Kyriacou
3rd Dec 2018 11:53 AM
A MAN has been charged with murder following the discovery of a body in a wheelie bin at a Brisbane unit complex.

Police were called to the Yeronga Rd, Yeronga, complex at 7pm Saturday after a resident made the grisly discovery when he went to investigate a putrid smell coming from the bins.

Detectives released images of four people the following day, asking for community help in identifying two men and two women.

 

The Yeronga unit complex on Sunday. Picture: AAP/John Gass
"A good response from the community following a request for assistance from officers helped to locate four people police believed could assist with their inquiries," a statement from police said.

Police charged a 30-year-old Yeronga man with murder. He will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

Two others, a 38-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, are continuing to assist police.

The fourth person, a 27-year-old woman, was released without charge.

Investigations are continuing.

