Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba.
Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba.
Crime

Man charged after baby boy found unresponsive

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
30th Jun 2020 2:07 PM | Updated: 2:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged over the alleged grievous bodily harm of a 5-month-old baby, who was located unresponsive at a Bundamba home last week.

Detectives from the Ipswich Child Protection Investigation Unit established a major investigation centre under codename Operation Sierra Boston last Tuesday after the discovery at the Lindsay St property.

 

Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba.
Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba.

The boy was transported to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition where he remains in intensive care after sustaining multiple serious injuries.

Ongoing investigations by Ipswich detectives and officers from the State Crime Command Child Abuse and Trauma Unit have led to a 23-year-old Lockrose man, who is known to the family, being charged with grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Investigations are continuing.

baby investigation child protection investigation unit ipswich child protection detectives ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: How much extra you’ll pay in rates

        premium_icon REVEALED: How much extra you’ll pay in rates

        Council News Ipswich City Council handed down the 2020-21 budget today. Here’s how it will impact your rates.

        Drunk targets terrified woman, child in Coles car park

        premium_icon Drunk targets terrified woman, child in Coles car park

        News A man is in jail following an alcohol-fuelled tirade at supermarket

        World record claim as Raceway roars back to life

        premium_icon World record claim as Raceway roars back to life

        Motor Sports The return of racing provides a huge benefit after a track shutdown for nearly four...

        Justice for Dexter: One year on and still no answers

        premium_icon Justice for Dexter: One year on and still no answers

        News ‘Slipped through the cracks’: Dexter’s death still a mystery