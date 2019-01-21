Man charged after allegedly damaging long-standing memorial

DISGRACEFUL: A Yamanto police officer replants the memorial which was damaged on the weekend.

A MAN will front court after he was seen allegedly damaging a memorial at a Raceview bus stop that had been in place for more than a decade.

The 47-year-old has been charged with public nuisance and possessing a knife in public after being arrested on Whitehill Road.

A witness saw him allegedly damaging the memorial, which was established in 2007, on Saturday.

During the incident, the memorial was pulled from the ground and thrown into a vacant paddock.

The memorial is well known to local residents as is the tragedy surrounding it and they were left appalled at the disrespectful and heartless act.

Restoration of the memorial has begun, and police hope that this will remain as a marker of respect and solemnity for the community.

