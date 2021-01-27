Man charged after alleged sword attack at Ipswich servo

A 40-year-old from Jondaryan has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after an alleged attack in Ipswich on Sunday night.

A MAN from a small rural town outside of Toowoomba has been charged after allegedly attacking another man with a sword at a service station in Ipswich.

The 40-year-old from Jondaryan is expected to front Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

The attack is alleged to have been random with the alleged victim suffering a non-life threatening laceration to his arm.

The alleged incident occurred at the Caltex servo in Blackstone about 10pm on Sunday.

