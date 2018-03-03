Menu
Crime

Man charged after alleged stabbing at Goodna

3rd Mar 2018 10:20 AM

POLICE have charged a 24-year-old man following an alleged altercation with another man in Goodna overnight.

Police will allege that about 10.30am the man stabbed a 21-year-old man in the back following an altercation on Blaine Street.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

The pair are believed to be known to each other.

A 24-year-old Ipswich man has been charged with one count each of grievous bodily harm, unlawful wounding, public nuisance and obstruct police.

He is scheduled to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on March 5.

Ipswich Queensland Times
