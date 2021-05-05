Man accused of raping woman at popular park

A man has been charged with the rape of a woman in a popular Surfers Paradise park this morning.

A man has been charged with the rape of a woman in a popular Surfers Paradise park this morning.

A man has been charged with the rape of a woman at a Gold Coast park this morning.

The man, aged 20, has been charged with one count of rape and one count of assault with intent to commit rape.

The incident is alleged to have occurred at a park off Cavill Avenue in the heart of Surfers Paradise.

Police say officers were called to the scene just after 5.45am on Wednesday.

Police could not provide further detail, with the matter to saying the matter is now before the courts.

The Southport man will front Southport Magistrates Court on both charges tomorrow morning.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Man charged after alleged rape in Surfers park