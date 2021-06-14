Man charged after alleged hit and run

A 45-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday. Picture: Richard Walker

A 23-year-old has been charged with manslaughter after an alleged hit and run fatality north of Brisbane.

The Aspley man turned himself in, according to police, following the traffic incident in Caboolture on Saturday morning, which killed a 45-year-old man.

Police will allege the pedestrian was walking near the intersection of Porter and Beerburrum roads when he was struck by a vehicle driven by the 23-year-old, who then fled the scene.

The driver was charged with manslaughter and showing callous disregard.

On Saturday, police said the driver responsible “could be unaware” their vehicle was involved in the incident.

“It is possible the driver is unaware their vehicle was involved,” Queensland police said in a statement.

The 23-year-old is due to face Caboolture Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

