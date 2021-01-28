Menu
A Brisbane man has been charged with armed robbery and assault occasioning bodily harm in relation to an incident in Goodna on Thursday morning.
Crime

Man charged after alleged armed robbery with iron bar

Lachlan Mcivor
28th Jan 2021 4:18 PM
A BRISBANE man has been charged by police after allegedly attempting to rob shops in an Ipswich shopping centre armed with an iron bar this morning.

It will be alleged just after 8am on Thursday, a 21-year-old man entered a shopping centre on Smiths Rd in Goodna and jumped a store counter in an attempt to grab cigarettes.

A female staff member in her 50s was pushed over during the incident.

The man then entered a second shop and allegedly threatened the assistant with the bar and stole drinks.

While fleeing the shop, he allegedly hit a 59-year-old man across the arm with the bar in front of a chemist.

The man was arrested shortly afterwards and taken to the Ipswich watchhouse.

He has been charged with attempted robbery while armed, robbery while armed and assault occasioning bodily harm.

The man is expected to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on March 28.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact police

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.

Quote reference numbers QP2100175584, QP2100175623 and QP2100175684.

