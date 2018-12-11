Father of twins accused of shopping centre abduction

A man will face court today accused of taking a girl from a shopping centre north of Brisbane yesterday and sexually assaulting her.

UPDATE:

A father of twins has been revealed as the man charged over the alleged kidnapping of a seven-year-old girl from a North Lakes shopping centre yesterday.

The 26-year-old Morayfield man was revealed as a father of twins when he faced the Pine Rivers magistrates court this morning charged with one count each of deprivation of liberty, taking a child for immoral purposes and indecent treatment of a child under 12 years.

Police will allege the man lured a seven-year-old girl from her mother when she was momentarily out of sight in Kmart at Westfield North Lakes on Saturday December 8.

He is then alleged to have driven her to bush land in Pumicestone Passage where she was sexually assaulted. After the assault, the little girl was driven back to North Lakes and left at the shopping centre.

The man was identified by police and has been charged.

Magistrate Trevor Morgan forced the public and media to leave the courtroom after police prosecutors applied for the court to be closed, taking the unusual step of citing the fact there was a child victim in the case as a reason to close the court.

