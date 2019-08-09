Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sheep were stolen twice from a property at Bluewater.
Sheep were stolen twice from a property at Bluewater.
News

Man caught stealing same sheep twice

by Chris Lees
9th Aug 2019 11:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOWNSVILLE man was fined more than $27,000 for stealing the same 10-head of sheep twice.

Police said after the sheep were reported missing from a Bluewater property in July 2018, the 42-year-old man was charged in November 2018 for stock stealing and two counts of unlawfully using stock.

It was alleged the man had stolen the same sheep in June 2018.

On August 7 the man was fined $27,773 in the Townsville Magistrates Court.

Detective Sergeant Mark Hogenelst from the Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) said the squad took the offence of stock stealing very seriously and would encourage anyone who has been the victim of stock stealing to report it to police.

"We would further encourage anyone who has information relating to the stealing of livestock that may assist us with our investigations, to contact us," he said.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Show More
crime sheep theft

Top Stories

    Triple treat: Why Ipswich football development reaps rewards

    premium_icon Triple treat: Why Ipswich football development reaps rewards

    News For Ipswich Knights under-20 mentor Bob Maclot, such a player drain means the club is doing something right in the Queensland Premier League.

    • 9th Aug 2019 11:55 AM
    How Andrew Antoniolli escaped spending time behind bars

    premium_icon How Andrew Antoniolli escaped spending time behind bars

    Crime Antoniolli was a 'compassionate' but 'self-serving' defendant

    • 9th Aug 2019 11:18 AM
    Former pollie refuses to rule out tilt at council

    premium_icon Former pollie refuses to rule out tilt at council

    News The old hand slammed the direction of the council.

    • 9th Aug 2019 11:00 AM
    Mum took three kids 'shopping', stole $734 in clothes

    premium_icon Mum took three kids 'shopping', stole $734 in clothes

    Crime 'Shopping' trip ruined mum's dream to join the SES