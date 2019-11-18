Menu
THIEF: Phillip John Bayliss was caught on CCTV taking items from the donation bins outside the Nambour Salvation Army.
Man caught on CCTV stealing toys from Salvation Army

Felicity Ripper
18th Nov 2019 1:53 PM | Updated: 3:37 PM
A 42-YEAR-OLD man has faced court for stealing children's' toys from a Coast Salvation Army store.

Phillip John Bayliss was caught on CCTV taking items from the donation bins outside the Nambour store at about 6.30pm on May 19.

When police attended the store Bayliss, from Nambour, had left with two other people

"CCTV footage shows the defendant taking various clothing items, a plastic toy, Nerf gun and other items," police prosecutor Vicki Kennedy-Grills said.

Bayliss was wanted by police until they spotted him walking in Nambour on June 27.

Sen Sgt Kennedy-Grills said Bayliss came into police custody for a fail to appear charge in August and he was found to be in possession of a point of methamphetamine.

At Nambour Magistrates Court today Bayliss pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and stealing.

"He is currently on probation for like offences," Sen Sgt Kennedy-Grills said.

Bayliss said he worked part time as a concreter.

He was fined $600 for each offence and the convictions were recorded.

