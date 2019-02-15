Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are searching for a man who may be able to help with investigations into the inappropriate filming of women at a Coast clothing store.
Police are searching for a man who may be able to help with investigations into the inappropriate filming of women at a Coast clothing store. Queensland Police
Crime

Man caught on CCTV filming women in Coast change rooms

15th Feb 2019 9:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to identify a man alleged to have inappropriately filmed women in public change rooms at Maroochydore.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on Thursday, January 7 between 12.30-1pm inside a sporting and clothing store at the Sunshine Plaza.

 

Initial investigations suggest the man may have filmed women without their knowledge.

The man was confronted by a woman inside the change room before fleeing the Maroochydore Road centre.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed or has been a victim of the inappropriate behaviour to report the matter.

crime inappropriate filming maroochydore public assistance sunshine plaza
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Corrupt Ipswich council boss jailed after ‘quick kickback’

    premium_icon Corrupt Ipswich council boss jailed after ‘quick kickback’

    Breaking FOUR Ipswich crooks including a former Ipswich City Council chief executive have been jailed after elaborate scams involving kickbacks and bogus invoices.

    • 15th Feb 2019 11:19 AM
    Sleepless night for grandddad after $2.6m Keno win

    premium_icon Sleepless night for grandddad after $2.6m Keno win

    News Valentine’s Day surprise for punter

    • 15th Feb 2019 11:01 AM
    REVEALED: Taco Bell plans Ipswich store with 24/7 opening

    premium_icon REVEALED: Taco Bell plans Ipswich store with 24/7 opening

    Business The opening of the Taco Bell will be the death of another restaurant

    • 15th Feb 2019 10:36 AM
    Safety concerns at school after preppie given to another mum

    premium_icon Safety concerns at school after preppie given to another mum

    Education 'I was walking in the gate as the bell rang'