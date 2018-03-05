Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man caught illegally taking asbestos to Swanbank site

5th Mar 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 9:46 AM

A MAN has been fined $36,000 for unlawfully transporting tonnes of asbestos to a Swanbank landfill site.

The Ipswich Magistrates Court was told the man transported approximately 21 tonnes of asbestos from a site at Haigslea in 2015 and deposited it at the Swanbank facility.

He did not have Environmental Authority to do so.

Department of Environment and Science officials had previously attended the Haigslea site three times where asbestos material was visible.

In 2015, an inspector from Workplace Health and Safety Queensland also saw what he believed to be asbestos material on the site.

On August 7, 2015 a witness saw the man leaving the site in a truck which contained asbestos material.

The man was found guilty on February 23 of carrying out an environmentally relevant activity without an Environmental Authority, contrary to the Environmental Protection Act 1994.

He was also found guilty of failing to record the prescribed information in relation to the transport of asbestos on August 7, 2015.

The man was fined $35,000 for unlawfully transporting asbestos, $1,000 for the waste tracking offence. He was also ordered to pay legal costs of $4,500 and investigation costs of $1,241.20.

The Department regards dumping asbestos without the appropriate approval and failing to provide the required information in a waste tracking certificate as serious matters.

As no conviction was recorded, the Department cannot publish the name of the offender.

asbestos dump environment health ipswich ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times
WATCH: Ipswich man explains why he spent $3000 on smokes

WATCH: Ipswich man explains why he spent $3000 on smokes

Crime IN A five hour crime spree an energised Ipswich lad armed with a stolen credit card used its pay-wave function to stack up nearly $3,500 in frauds.

'Battered' woman defrauds Commbank of $300K

premium_icon 'Battered' woman defrauds Commbank of $300K

Crime The Ipswich woman falsely claimed she had Multiple Sclerosis

  • 5th Mar 2018 10:16 AM
Why Ipswich artist's work was selected out of 400

Why Ipswich artist's work was selected out of 400

Health "No need to be shamed about yarning about being sad or anxious”

  • 5th Mar 2018 10:00 AM
Plea to upgrade Ipswich's 'third world' facilities

Plea to upgrade Ipswich's 'third world' facilities

Business Residents "expected a lot better" from peak body

Local Partners