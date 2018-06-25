Man caught driving his mate's unregistered car

HIS mate was in jail but Tony Salesa took his car for a run, apparently blithely unaware its rego had lapsed.

And that it had no insurance.

Salesa too had one problematic detail - he was unlicensed.

When an Ipswich police patrol intercepted Salesa behind the wheel in Bundamba a few driving hiccups led to his appearance before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Salesa, 24, from Goodna, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving when unlicensed - SPER suspended at Bundamba on April 8; driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle.

Prosecutor Sergeant Trent Voigt said when he was stopped at 3.35pm on Brisbane Road, Salesa said he did not have his licence on him, saying it was SPER suspended.

A check revealed the car's registration had expired seven months before on August 27, 2017.

"He says it was his friend's car. It was impounded," Sgt Voigt said.

Salesa told the court it was a friend's car and he had not known its registration had expired.

"I believe he was in jail at the time. That's why he couldn't pay for it," Salesa said.

Salesa was convicted of the offences and disqualified one month.