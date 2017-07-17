Man caught driving drunk in Ipswich sentenced to jail

IN COURT: Police caught a man driving under the influence at Yamanto.

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

A WIVENHOE Pocket man who was caught driving under the influence has been sentenced to jail.

Police caught Roscoe Cameron behind the wheel at Yamanto on November 20.

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to one count of driving under the influence.

He was disqualified from driving for two years and sentenced to three months imprisonment wholly suspended for two years.

JAMES Ian Fletcher was caught driving while a drug was in his blood or saliva at Goodna on October 8.

The 32-year-old from Camira pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving and was disqualified for one month.

Fletcher was fined $300.

POLICE caught Daniel Wayne Lawrence driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Ipswich on October 20.

Lawrence, 41 from Dinmore, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to one count of drug driving.

He was disqualified for three months and fined $300.

MATTHEW William Rainbow pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Ipswich on January 24.

The 41-year-old Redhill man was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $750.

SHANE Charles Saunders pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Springfield on October 27.

Saunders, 39 from Pacific Pines, was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $750.

POLICE caught Steven Alan Taylor drink driving at Redbank Plains on January 13.

Taylor, 37 from Minden, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving and was disqualified for two moths.

Taylor was fined $450.

BEN OIdonga Aseleri pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Goodna on January 16.

The 52-year-old from Calamvale was given a six month restricted licence and fined $450.

PHILIP Anthony Brown was caught drink driving at Brookwater on December 7.

He pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving between the general and middle alcohol limits.

Brown, 31 from Brookwater, was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $250.

DEAN Billy Burns pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at One Mile on January 3.

Burns, 20 from Brassall, was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $300.

POLICE caught Dean Reginald Johnson driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Grantham on November 21.

The 48-year-old from Redbank Plains pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving and was given a two month restricted licence.

He was fined $300.

DAVID Orlando Diaz Cabrera pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Collingwood Park on November 18.

The 21-year-old from Collingwood Park was disqualified from driving for nine months and fined $1000.

JOHN Michael Bauer pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Boonah on October 9.

The 39-year-old from Logan Reserve given a three month restricted licence and fined $450.

JODIE Maree Williams pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Sumner on September 25.

The 44-year-old from Augustine Heights was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

She was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $400.

KAHLAM John Wilson was caught drink driving at Redbank Plains on November 18.

The 18-year-old form Redbank Plains pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving between the middle and high alcohol limits.

Wilson was disqualified from driving for three months.

He was fined $600.