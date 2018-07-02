Man caught drink driving three times in three weeks: police

ACCUSED of being a boozy driver three times in three weeks, learner-driver Tevita Pola Ta'Ufo'Ou was granted bail despite Ipswich police objections that he was a danger to road users.

But he was banned from drinking alcohol.

Seated in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court, Ta'Ufo'Ou, 24, from Goodna, made his application while facing three charges of drink driving.

His lawyer Daniel Boddice argued that he could end up being held in jail longer than if he was found guilty of the charges.

Ta'Ufo'Ou, is charged with drink driving on June 9 with an alcohol reading of 0.147.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said he was again charged with a drink-driving offence at 2.30am on Thursday, June 28 with an alleged alcohol reading a reading of .199.

Ta'Ufo'Ou was spotted by the same police officers about 21 hours later at 10.58pm on June 28 and police allege that he tested positive to an alcohol reading of 0.174.

He was charged with a driving under the influence offence, and driving when suspended, those matters to be mentioned later this month. in late July.

The triple drink-driving related offences were apparently his first for such offences.

In opposing his bail application, Sgt Caldwell said police saw a blue Holden Cruze at 10.30pm in a Goodna Caltex service station and saw Ta'Ufo'Ou inside buying cigarettes.

The officers recognised him as the same alleged drink driver they dealt with at 2.30am that same day.

Ta'Ufo'Ou is alleged to have seen the officers and walked back to the car and turn off its engine, saying he did drink a bottle of beer 10 minutes before.

After consideration he was granted bail and ordered not to drink alcohol.