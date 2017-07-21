Man bribed grandson into sex acts with cigarettes, cash

AN IPSWICH grandfather bribed his teenage grandson with cigarettes and cash to perform sexual acts.

The 72-year-old indecently treated the boy and his two granddaughters over an eight year period when they were as young as seven.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victims, admitted to making the girls change into dressing gowns and dance for him along with other instances of indecent treatment but he said he did not offend against the boy.

An Ipswich District Court trial jury found him guilty in April of one count each of incest and sexual assault and two counts of indecent treatment of a child.

On Wednesday he pleaded guilty to six counts of indecent treatment of a child.

The court heard the man violated the boy when he was 14 and 18 and on one occasion bribed the boy with cigarettes and money in exchange for sexual favours.

Crown prosecutor Amanda Robinson said the family confronted the man in 2012.

"Their childhood has been marked with (the offences) which were then for this own sexual gratification," she said. "The offence has torn the family apart."

Judge Dennis Lynch said the man exploited the relationship with his grandchildren.

"There was an imbalance of power in the relationship at the relevant time. There was a position of power you had over him. Your conduct was exploitive of your relationship," Judge Lynch said.

"You were a victim at such a young age and I would have thought as a mature man that is something that you would have been keen to avoid, your grandchildren reliving the experiences you were subjected to."

The man was sentenced to five years prison with parole eligibility after two years.