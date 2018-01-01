Drunk driver was 3x over the limit, speeding at 150km/h

A MAN has lost his licence and his car after being caught driving 154km/h in a 110 zone and blowing more than three times the limit.

Police alleged that about 9.50pm on Sunday patrols detected a Toyota station wagon travelling at 154km/h in a 110km/h zone on the Southern Ports Highway at Wangolina in South Australia.

The driver, a 60-year-old man from Cape Jaffa, underwent a breath test and returned a positive reading of 0.161.

He was reported for exceeding the prescribed concentration of alcohol and breaking the speed limit.

He lost his licence immediately for 12 months, had his car impounded for 28 days and will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.

Police said his behaviour was â€œextremely concerningâ€? and could easily have resulted in a serious crash.

They urged all drivers to take responsibility for their own actions on the roads and to obey all road rules.