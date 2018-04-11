Menu
Man, cat winched to safety
Offbeat

'The cat was all he really cared about’

by Sophie Chirgwin, Jacob Miley
11th Apr 2018 1:36 PM

A MAN who rescued a stranded boatie and his cat from an overturned tinnie will be happy if he never sees a cat again.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter crewman Beau Farrell - a self-proclaimed dog person - says the four-minute rescue was the most challenging of his career.

The rescue helicopter had just completed training nearby when they were tasked to reports of an overturned boat off Cape Moreton.

Mr Farrell said when they arrived, one person was sitting on top of the small tinnie, while another person, believed to be the man's son, had managed to get to nearby rocks.

"Once I got onto it (the overturned boat) I got us both off the boat and into the water and it was probably at that stage there was a cat in the bloke's hands," he said.

"He still had his boots on, his overalls. I've had to pull his life jacket off so I could get my rescue strap around him.

"At that stage I knew it was going to be a bit of a mission because he obviously wasn't going to throw his arms over or kick for me.

The man and cat are winched to safety yesterday. Picture: Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service
"Obviously the cat was all he really cared about.

"The cat was meowing and clawing. As we've come back up on the winch it's actually grabbed the winch wire.

"If it did carry on any longer things may have become different, but it was a happy ending in the end."

Mr Farrell said it was of the hardest things he's done.

"The thing (the cat) is still giving me nightmares just due to the complexity of the situation," he said.

"We've done dogs and birds and other domestic animals during the Brisbane floods and other floods, but it was definitely challenging.

"There was definitely some words exchanged at some time throughout that rescue, it was the longest four minutes of my life.

"I don't really want to see a cat again, to tell you the truth," he joked.

