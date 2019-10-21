BUSTED: Man uses pot to dull head injury

MARIJUANA is the only drug that dulls the pain of a head injury sustained more than 10 years ago, according to a 29-year-old Grandchester man who was charged with drug possession.

Robert Hicks appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court after police carried out patrols in Summerholm and searched his car at 12.40am on September 13.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro told Magistrate Robbie Davies police did not find anything suspicious in the car but noticed a small Tupperware container with a blue lid in the grass near the car.

They found it contained about 2.6 grams of marijuana and Hicks said it belonged to him.

Hicks told Mr Davies he had suffered a head injury in 2008 and had to undergo surgery.

"I tried Panadol and all the medication they tried to give me but it wasn't helping so I tried smoking some cannabis and it helps me," Hicks said.

"I know it's illegal but it's what I gotta (sic) do."

Mr Davies told Hicks nobody was allowed to smoke marijuana "at this stage" for medical reasons.

"And it will be a different kind of cannabis that will be used, I expect," Mr Davies said.

Hicks pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and was fined $300.