Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BUSTED: Man uses pot to dull head injury

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
21st Oct 2019 12:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARIJUANA is the only drug that dulls the pain of a head injury sustained more than 10 years ago, according to a 29-year-old Grandchester man who was charged with drug possession.

Robert Hicks appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court after police carried out patrols in Summerholm and searched his car at 12.40am on September 13.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro told Magistrate Robbie Davies police did not find anything suspicious in the car but noticed a small Tupperware container with a blue lid in the grass near the car.

They found it contained about 2.6 grams of marijuana and Hicks said it belonged to him.

Hicks told Mr Davies he had suffered a head injury in 2008 and had to undergo surgery.

"I tried Panadol and all the medication they tried to give me but it wasn't helping so I tried smoking some cannabis and it helps me," Hicks said.

"I know it's illegal but it's what I gotta (sic) do."

Mr Davies told Hicks nobody was allowed to smoke marijuana "at this stage" for medical reasons.

"And it will be a different kind of cannabis that will be used, I expect," Mr Davies said.

Hicks pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and was fined $300.

cannabis court crime drugs gatton gatton magistrates court magistrates marijuana
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    'I love you mum': Teen accused of murder sobs in dock

    premium_icon 'I love you mum': Teen accused of murder sobs in dock

    Crime A teary Kynan Vital, accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend's father, David Murphy in Springfield Lakes on Saturday night, has appeared in an Ipswich court.

    • 21st Oct 2019 12:00 PM
    Former councillor and mayoral hopeful to push for hospital

    premium_icon Former councillor and mayoral hopeful to push for hospital

    Council News MAYORAL hopeful David Martin is campaigning for a new hospital.

    Works start on alternate SH17 road

    premium_icon Works start on alternate SH17 road

    News Improvements are taking place along Gregors Creek Road, developing it into a viable...

    Business dedicates awards’ win to Lockyer farmers

    premium_icon Business dedicates awards’ win to Lockyer farmers

    News Farming business takes out top gong at Lockyer Valley business awards