Man busted with four kinds of drugs in his system

AN Ipswich magistrate has warned a man that taking a cocktail of drugs will only worsen any underlying health problems.

The court heard that when a blood sample was taken from Brett Parkinson it tested positive to having more than one drug in his system.

Police prosecutor Jack Scott referred to the result as indicating a cocktail of drugs. Brett Lukas Graeme Parkinson, 27, from Ellen Grove, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Redbank Plains on June 23.

Mr Scott said there had been a malfunction with the breath testing implement at an RBT so Parkinson was blood tested at hospital.

His blood tested positive to amphetamine, methylamphetamine, MDMA and cannabis. A used water pipe with burned cannabis residue was found in the car's centre console.

"He says he smokes cannabis on a daily basis since the age of 13 to help him stay calm. Says it helps with his anxiety,” Mr Scott said.

"This cocktail of drugs, Mr Parkinson, is not going to help with your anxiety and stress. Take up something else,” Magistrate David Shepherd said.

"If you keep on this you will keep coming back (to court) and that will not make your anxiety any better.”

Parkinson was fined $600 and licence disqualified for one month.