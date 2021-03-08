Man busted speeding, unlicensed driving walks out of court

A Regency Downs man who was charged with exceeding the speed limit twice in one day and driving a car while his licence was suspended has walked out of court, free of any punishment or fine for the alleged offences.

Keiron David Hubbard was allegedly caught speeding on the Warrego Highway at Dalby and in the Lockyer Valley when he was taking his dog to an emergency vet centre.

He reappeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, March 8, after telling the court one week earlier “you can’t be charged for a medical emergency”.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said he could offer no evidence on two charges of disobeying the speed limit, and as a result the third charge of driving a motor vehicle without a licence due to SPER suspension was dropped.

Magistrate Howard Osborne dismissed all three of Hubbard’s charges and let him walk free from court.