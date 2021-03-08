Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gatton Magistrates Court, generic court.
Gatton Magistrates Court, generic court.
Crime

Man busted speeding, unlicensed driving walks out of court

Hugh Suffell
8th Mar 2021 1:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Regency Downs man who was charged with exceeding the speed limit twice in one day and driving a car while his licence was suspended has walked out of court, free of any punishment or fine for the alleged offences.

Keiron David Hubbard was allegedly caught speeding on the Warrego Highway at Dalby and in the Lockyer Valley when he was taking his dog to an emergency vet centre.

READ MORE: Medical speedster says ‘inhumane’ fine forced him off road

He reappeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, March 8, after telling the court one week earlier “you can’t be charged for a medical emergency”.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said he could offer no evidence on two charges of disobeying the speed limit, and as a result the third charge of driving a motor vehicle without a licence due to SPER suspension was dropped.

LOCAL NEWS: FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

Magistrate Howard Osborne dismissed all three of Hubbard’s charges and let him walk free from court.

dalby magistrates court gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Traffic halts after caravan bursts into flames

        Premium Content Traffic halts after caravan bursts into flames

        News A caravan burst into flames on the side of a busy motorway

        Club culture, teen talent, ‘Mr P’ lift Hornets into final

        Premium Content Club culture, teen talent, ‘Mr P’ lift Hornets into final

        Cricket Experienced Ipswich coach thrives on bringing young cricketers into higher level...

        $19m hot spots: The cameras catching out Qld drivers

        Premium Content $19m hot spots: The cameras catching out Qld drivers

        News Top five worst speed camera spots pull in $19m in fines

        Thanks Ipswich for supporting the gala game with pride

        Premium Content Thanks Ipswich for supporting the gala game with pride

        Rugby League Wonderful turnout to watch players strengthen bonds in city through rugby league...