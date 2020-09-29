Man busted growing dope for a mate

Shane Hunt said he grew drugs in his wardrobe to help a friend.

AN EARLIER $7000 fine for drug offences did not deter Shane Hunt, who was busted again just months later growing marijuana in his wardrobe.

Hunt on Tuesday told an Ipswich court he does not use marijuana and the drugs were being grown for a friend.

Shane Timothy Hunt, 48, from Karrabin, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to producing dangerous drugs at Karrabin between June 1 and June 25, 2020.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dan Swanson said police searched the property on June 25 at 5pm and found three men, including Hunt, at the house.

A search of Hunt’s bedroom uncovered four marijuana plants inside his wardrobe.

Electric lights with timers and reflective material had been installed, the court heard.

One of the men told police he gave Hunt some cannabis seeds that were left over.

Hunt had made an agreement with the man allowing him to grow the plants in his bedroom because it had a locking door.

Defence lawyer Ali Rana supplied the court with paperwork of recent drug screens Hunt had been subjected to, showing that we was negative of any traces of drugs.

“He agreed to allow the person to grow it in his cupboard,” Mr Rana said.

“He accepts he should not have put himself in that position.

“He is not a user. It was for the purpose of assisting another person.”

Magistrate Andy Cridland said Hunt had earlier been fined $7000 for drug offences and should have been well aware of the consequences.

“He accepts that. There is no suggestion by him in not accepting responsibility,” Mr Rana said.

“There will be an economic impact as there will likely be an employment history background check.”

Mr Cridland said it was clearly a case where a deterrent penalty should be imposed, saying, “it is just not acceptable behaviour”.

He warned Hunt that if he was charged with such offences again a jail term was likely.

Hunt was convicted and fined $2000.