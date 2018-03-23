Drunken man busted drinking stolen Jack stubbies

Justin Embrey, 22, from Toogoolawah, leaves Ipswich Courthouse after he plead guilty to breaking into a hotel cold room and stealing cartons of Bundy Rum and Jack Daniels.Photo: Contributed

IT was a thirsty night when in a light bulb moment, a keen Justin Embrey grabbed a handy tool to saw his way into the cold storage room of a country pub.

He grabbed $200 worth of liquor still in the cartons and left.

But in a worrying memory lapse 22-year-old Embrey told police he could not remember where he stashed his illegal haul.

Embrey, a young dad from Toogoolawah, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to one charge of stealing from a locked receptacle.

In police facts Embrey gained entry to the hotel cold room at Toogoolawah on October 2, 2017.

Embrey opened the locked cold room at the rear of the hotel by using a hacksaw blade.

Police officers when investigating other incidents in the area found the cold room had been forcible entered and a padlock missing from the door.

Many tool marks were observed where the padlock would have been.

Hotel staff checked and discovered that one carton of Jack Daniels and Cola stubbies was missing, and a pack of Rum and Cola.

And investigating police came across Embrey drinking Jack Daniels and Cola.

Embrey was heavily intoxicated, saying he stashed the alcohol somewhere but could not remember where.

The total value of the missing alcohol was $199 - it was not recovered.

Magistrate Louisa Pink said a report before the court showed Embrey had been excellent in his participation in the program.

And it spoke highly of his effort, his participation to his credit.

Ms Pink said that to achieve his goals Embrey must continue to deal with any alcohol issues.

He was fined $500 - sent to SPER.