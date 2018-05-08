Man bust with stolen guns, ammo says he's no thief

AN IPSWICH dad busted with cash, guns and a stolen computer claimed he was no thief, but took responsibility for the loot anyway.

Four stolen rifles and a shotgun were found hidden under a bed in Justin Bradley Everingham's neighbour's house, but it was Everingham who took the blame.

Everingham, 31, a house painter from One Mile, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to two counts of receiving tainted property at Willowbank between January 30 and February 2; receiving tainted property including firearms and ammunition; and possession of drug utensils on February 1.

"I want to get it dealt with," Everingham told the court when asked if he wanted a lawyer to represent him.

Police said the tainted property was stolen (by an unnamed person) and included keys, liquor, laptop computer, the shot gun, rifles and ammunition.

Prosecutor Sergeant Chris O'Neill said one victim contacted police at 11pm on January 31 to report a house break-in and a gun safe opened.

The man said four firearms, ammunition, two knives, $3000 cash, a computer hard-drive and two bottles of alcohol had been stolen.

Sgt O'Neill said a witness contacted Crime Stoppers to report seeing a silver car parked in bushland at Willowbank that same evening and a male was seen trying to hide himself in bushes. The car was later linked to Everingham.

Sgt O'Neill said a second house in the same street was broken into, with the victim returning to find her purse, two television sets, a remote control and digital tablet missing.

When Everingham's car was searched police found $1150 cash. Inside his house was the hard drive, computer gear and a TV remote.

Sgt O'Neill said detectives then found the stolen weapons and ammunition under a bed at a neighbour's house.

"You seem to have a close connection with the thieves Mr Everingham if you are not the thief," Ms Sturgess said.

"It's not the first time you have been involved in receiving stolen property or with weapons.

"You say you are the receiver rather than the burglar. You are obviously very close to the burglars and your vehicle was seen," Ms Sturgess said.

Ms Sturgess sentenced Everingham to four months jail, immediately suspended for 18 months.