Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is being treated by paramedics after a fire at a property in North Tivoli. Picture: Peter Ristevski
A man is being treated by paramedics after a fire at a property in North Tivoli. Picture: Peter Ristevski
News

Man burnt in tar truck fire

by Thomas Morgan
16th Aug 2019 10:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has sustained serious injuries after a reported chemical fire west of Brisbane this morning.

Emergency services were called to a 'chemical incident' at a property on Mount Crosby Rd, near the Warrego Hwy on-ramp, in North Tivoli at 6.34am.

 

 

A QFES spokesman said crews faced a small fire caused by gases from a tar truck, however it was quickly extinguished.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said that a man had received injuries to his legs as a result of the fire.

More Stories

burned car chemical fire ttruck accident

Top Stories

    Nurse gears up in push to find cancer cure

    premium_icon Nurse gears up in push to find cancer cure

    News A Springfield Mater nurse manager has his own reasons for pushing ahead with a gruelling training schedule for the Smiddy Challenge

    • 16th Aug 2019 9:39 AM
    Developers dig heels in, continue to stall at Bellbird Park

    premium_icon Developers dig heels in, continue to stall at Bellbird Park

    Environment Singaporean-based developerscontinue to stall.

    IN COURT: Full names of 88 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 88 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    Inflammatory Facebook post comes back to bite

    premium_icon Inflammatory Facebook post comes back to bite

    Crime "He publicly shamed her, and made fun of her”