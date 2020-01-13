Man broke in to unit to ‘save’ singer Rihanna

A MAN claimed he was looking for the pop star Rihanna when he smashed glass and entered a property.

Jeffrey Michael Baker pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday charged with trespassing and wilful damage on September 16, 2019.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said the victim was woken by shattered glass and found the defendant looking for something in his home.

"The victim stated the male has then left the dwelling without saying anything to the victim," Sen-Constable Bland said.

"Police have observed a rear glass door to be smashed and a large amount of glass and dirt inside in the carpet of the unit and a white pot plant smashed sitting nearby the door.

"Nothing was taken and no threats were made but said he was very shaken."

Sen-Constable Bland said Baker told police he was saving the singer Rihanna.

"The defendant stated to police that he had a brain snap and believed at the time that he was rescuing Rihanna, which is the singer," she said.

"He further stated that she was trapped inside and he had thrown the pot plant as a result of this, causing the glass to smash.

"He stated he knew his actions were wrong but maintained the belief that he was saving Rihanna."

Baker, who was representing himself, said he did not have a lot going on, had some mental health issues and filled his time with music.

"I have a strong history of drug abuse and now it is like I am staying at home and listening to music and probably reading a bit too much into it cause I have got nothing else to do," he said.

"There's not much too do on a pension, staying at home all day; it is not productive being inside and I do listen to music constantly.

"I am just trying to fill my day you know."

Baker said he had full recollection of the events and said he felt silly.

"I knocked on his door and I went around the back and found the pot plant and I threw the pot plant through the door," he said.

"And as soon as I went in there I knew she wasn't there and I saw (the victim) in the room and he would have been terrified.

"He knows who I am but he would've been terrified seeing me standing there looking for someone who isn't there.

"It was out of character. I felt like an idiot and I still do."

Sen-Constable Bland suggested community service to help Baker bring some meaning back into his day.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Baker's five pages of criminal history and sentenced Baker to 40 hours of community service to be completed within one year.

A conviction was not recorded.