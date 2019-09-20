Man breaks into home, threatens occupants with weapon

POLICE have arrested a man following an armed robbery in Goodna earlier this week.

Around 11:15pm on Monday a man forced his way into a house on Azure St, threatened the two occupants with a weapon and demanded car keys and mobile phones.

At 11:30am today police arrested a 25-year-old Springfield man at a Springfield College Dr home without incident.

The man is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with entering a premise with intent, armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possession of dangerous drugs.

