Crime

Man breaks into home, threatens occupants with weapon

Lachlan Mcivor
by
20th Sep 2019 4:18 PM
POLICE have arrested a man following an armed robbery in Goodna earlier this week.

Around 11:15pm on Monday a man forced his way into a house on Azure St, threatened the two occupants with a weapon and demanded car keys and mobile phones.

At 11:30am today police arrested a 25-year-old Springfield man at a Springfield College Dr home without incident.

The man is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with entering a premise with intent, armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possession of dangerous drugs.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the website's online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or by going to crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP1901810317.

