Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The man was invited around for dinner. PicAnthony/Weate -
The man was invited around for dinner. PicAnthony/Weate -
Crime

Man breached DV order by visiting son, going for dinner

Kerri-Anne Mesner
28th Sep 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN banned from going to his partner's place by a court order thought it was ok to be there when police arrived, as his partner had invited him over for dinner and to see his son.

The man pleaded guilty on September 18 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Ignus Schoeman said police received information the defendant was at the location at 12.45am on August 15 and they attended the address at 2am.

He said the defendant was located in a bedroom.

Mr Schoeman said the man told police his partner had invited him for dinner and to see his seven-month-old son.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said his client was in bed with the partner at the time police arrived.

He said there was an allegation the woman's former partner realised the defendant was at the house and contacted police.

The defendant was fined $800 and a conviction was recorded.

domestic violence editors picks rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    How tp thrive with dementia

    How tp thrive with dementia
    • 28th Sep 2020 1:03 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman strangled, beaten in secluded street by partner

        Premium Content Woman strangled, beaten in secluded street by partner

        Crime WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: A former Laidley man used phone tracing technology to track his wife, then beat her in a secluded street.

        Police reveal speed likely factor in fatal car crash

        Premium Content Police reveal speed likely factor in fatal car crash

        Breaking Police are calling for witnesses as investigations into tragedy continue

        Damage done: New dad comes clean on offending

        Premium Content Damage done: New dad comes clean on offending

        News An Ipswich man has been ordered to pay restitution after telling a magistrate he...