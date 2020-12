A man and a boy were taken to hospital after a crash in Esk on Wednesday night.

A man and a boy were taken to hospital after a crash in Esk on Wednesday night.

A MAN and a boy were taken to hospital after crashing into a pole at an intersection of the Brisbane Valley Highway last night.

Paramedics, including critical care, attended the accident at the intersection of the highway and Esk Crows Nest Rd in Esk at 7.46pm on Wednesday.

The pair were taken to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.