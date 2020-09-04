Menu
Home Invasion
Man, boy dead in suspicious circumstances in FNQ town

by Grace Mason
4th Sep 2020 3:47 PM
A MAN and a young boy have tragically been found dead in a suspected murder suicide at a remote residence south of Cooktown.

The bodies of the 46-year-old man and four-year-old boy were found by police at a property in Rossville just before 10am this morning.

A police spokesman confirmed an investigation had been launched with extra officers en route to the remote location which is about 30km south of Cooktown.

The bodies of the man and boy, 4, were found at Rossville, south of Cooktown. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
"A crime scene has been declared with specialist police and detectives attending," he said.

"There is no further information available at this stage.

"Investigations continue."

 

 

Police did not confirm what the relationship between the man and child was and how they died.

It is understood there is no one in custody and police are not looking for anyone else.

Senior officers and specialist scientific staff are among those heading to the scene.

Cook Shire mayor Peter Scott said he was horrified by the incident.

"That's just terrible that it's a little boy," he said.

"We're only a small community ... we're just like one big family here so anytime we lose anyone it really hurts.

"Huge commiserations to the family and friends and I'm sure there are going to be many."

Originally published as Man, boy dead in suspicious circumstances in FNQ town

