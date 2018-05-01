Man blames wife's death, trauma for child porn stash

A DAD blamed stress and depression for viewing child pornography after his mum developed cancer and his wife died.

Peter George Morganti, a 53-year-old Bundamba man, was caught with videos and child exploitation images on his laptop after Ipswich police conducted a forensic examination.

Morganti was convicted after he pleaded guilty in the Ipswich District Court to one count of knowingly possessing child exploitation material between November 2015 and September 2016.

Crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer said the defendant had no criminal history.

Mr Anoozer said the laptop had a file-sharing program installed that allowed Morganti to download material from other users.

There were 21 videos - the majority in the more serious categories four and five.

Defence barrister Tim Ryan said his client was "quite ashamed".

Mr Ryan outlined events that caused depression and stress in 2015 with his mother's multiple cancer diagnosis, and his ex-wife's diagnosis and her subsequent death.

He had also been involved in a traumatic incident where a man who was run over by a vehicle died in his arms.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said Morganti's laptop was seized in September 2016 and 15 child exploitation images and 21 videos located.

He accepted the defendant was genuinely remorseful and ashamed.

"These are not victimless crimes. Every child depicted has been exploited in horrible ways, the material vile," Judge Horneman-Wren said.

Finding that his rehabilitation prospects were good but the community found his crimes abhorrent, Judge Horneman-Wren sentenced him to 10 months' jail, immediately suspended for two years.