Man blackmailed teen after illicit relationship

A GOLD Coast man who started an illicit relationship with a teenage girl later tried to blackmail the 14-year-old by threatening to post naked photos of her on social media.

But Nicholas Elias Biazos will not spend a day behind bars.

The girl sobbed quietly as she sat in the back of Southport District Court with her mum, watching Biazos face the music yesterday.

Biazos, now 23, met the girl in 2016 and was not aware of her age until after they became involved, the court was told.

Crown prosecutor Sarah Gallagher said Biazos was later informed and the girl's parents went to police.

Officers ran a mediation session and put an end to the "intimate relationship".

Nicholas Bozias, 23, pictured outside Southport Courthouse

However, Biazos then harassed the girl and threatened to post sexualised images she had messaged him to platforms such as Instagram.

He demanded the girl interact with him and even told her to "accept me or you'll end up dead".

"He in fact did upload one of the pictures to an Instagram (page) he had created in the complainant's name," Ms Gallagher said.

Police arrested Biazos and found several images of the victim and a prepubescent girl on his smartphone.

Facing court, Biazos admitted to extortion and possessing child exploitation material between March 28 and December 5, 2017.

Judge Catherine Muir said Biazos's "emotional blackmail" was "degrading" and "reprehensible".

She praised the girl for her victim impact statement and wished her well.

"It assists me greatly in being able to sentence the defendant, to have you have the courage to write how you were feeling," she said.

Barrister John McInnes spoke in defence of Biazos as scoffs of disbelief came from the back of the court.

Scoffs were heard in court after Biazos’ lawyer described the process as “very stressful” for him. Photos Scott Fletcher

Mr McInnes said his unemployed client "found the court process very stressful" and "his parents are very angry with him".

He said Biazos's crimes had been a "cause of conflict in the family" and his client was "rather ashamed of his behaviour".

Mr McInnes said Biazos was "scared of going to prison" over his "immature" actions.

Biazos had a minor criminal history, including cannabis possession.

Judge Muir said: "This young man needs help and rehabilitation."

Biazos was sentenced to seven months jail suspended immediately and probation for two years.

No conviction was recorded for possessing material, which Judge Muir considered was relatively "low-level" offending.

Biazos refused to comment outside court.