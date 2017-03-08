Man bitten by spider taken to Ipswich hospital

A BROOKWATER man bitten by a spider at the weekend was taken to hospital this morning.

Queensland Ambulance says paramedics arrived to transport the man, in his 20s, to Ipswich Hospital about 7am.

It follows a bite from a spider he received at the weekend.

On Wednesday morning he phone for help reported feeling unwell.

There was no detail on the type of spider.

The man was in a stable condition.

Queensland Ambulance says if you are bitten by a spider, you should seek medical attention immediately.