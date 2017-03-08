Man bitten by spider taken to Ipswich hospital

A BROOKWATER man bitten by a spider at the weekend was taken to hospital this morning.
Queensland Ambulance says paramedics arrived to transport the man, in his 20s, to Ipswich Hospital about 7am.
It follows a bite from a spider he received at the weekend.
On Wednesday morning he phone for help reported feeling unwell.
There was no detail on the type of spider.
The man was in a stable condition.
Queensland Ambulance says if you are bitten by a spider, you should seek medical attention immediately.