Suspected snake bite at high school

A suspected snake bite has been reported at a Townsville High School. FILE PHOTO: The Australian Reptile Park.

PARAMEDICS have rushed to a Townsville high school after fears a man was bitten by a potentially deadly snake.

Early reports indicate a male staff member was bitten by a suspected brown snake at Heatley Secondary College before 8.30am this morning.

The man was reportedly bitten on the forearm and has been taken to Townsville Hospital.

It comes just days after a 46-year-old man was killed by an eastern brown snake bite at Deeragun.

Scaffolder Aaron Bryant died after a juvenile eastern brown snake bit him last Thursday as he tried to remove the snake from his Nightjar St property, fearing for the safety of his family and pets.