Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A suspected snake bite has been reported at a Townsville High School. FILE PHOTO: The Australian Reptile Park.
A suspected snake bite has been reported at a Townsville High School. FILE PHOTO: The Australian Reptile Park.
News

Suspected snake bite at high school

by STAFF WRITERS
23rd Apr 2018 9:21 AM

PARAMEDICS have rushed to a Townsville high school after fears a man was bitten by a potentially deadly snake.

Early reports indicate a male staff member was bitten by a suspected brown snake at Heatley Secondary College before 8.30am this morning.

The man was reportedly bitten on the forearm and has been taken to Townsville Hospital.

It comes just days after a 46-year-old man was killed by an eastern brown snake bite at Deeragun.

Scaffolder Aaron Bryant died after a juvenile eastern brown snake bit him last Thursday as he tried to remove the snake from his Nightjar St property, fearing for the safety of his family and pets.

Related Items

editors picks high school snake

Top Stories

    Mystery surrounds Cindy Miller’s death in custody

    premium_icon Mystery surrounds Cindy Miller’s death in custody

    Politics THE death of a woman in custody has prompted fresh calls for an “independent” corruption watchdog in Queensland.

    Doggy doctors ready for first patients at $750k vet

    Doggy doctors ready for first patients at $750k vet

    Business Ipswich's new vet hospital unveiled.

    Car trapped on roof in middle of Cunningham Hwy

    Car trapped on roof in middle of Cunningham Hwy

    News No injuries in two-vehicle crash

    • 23rd Apr 2018 9:27 AM
    Paramedics working to free people trapped in serious crash

    Paramedics working to free people trapped in serious crash

    News Two vehicles have crashed, with multiple people trapped

    • 23rd Apr 2018 9:11 AM

    Local Partners