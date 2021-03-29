Man beaten, stomped on in footy ground brawl

Dion Nu'upotopoto Tavita-Matavale pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm while in company over his role in a group bashing of a man at a park.

Dion Nu'upotopoto Tavita-Matavale pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm while in company over his role in a group bashing of a man at a park.

An argument between two families erupted into a nasty brawl after a few carloads of young males turned up to a local sports ground.

Ipswich District Court on Monday heard one man had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was punched, kicked and stomped on

One of the offenders, 20-year-old Dion Nu’upotopoto Tavita-Matavale from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm when in company over the September 8, 2019 incident.

The court heard Tavita-Matavale kicked the injured man in the neck while he was on the ground, with other offenders stomping on him.

The court heard the man lost consciousness and was hospitalised for three days.

A fight had earlier been planned between the victim and Tavita-Matavale’s brother.

The injured male suffered a deep laceration to his upper lip that required stitches. He also had bruising to his left eye, swelling to his jaw, and some cuts and grazes.

The man’s victim impact statement he said he suffered nightmares and felt unable to go out.

Defence barrister Daniel Boddice said the fight was not unprovoked.

“The man instigated the fight with the younger brother and it got out of hand,” Mr Boddice said.

“It is an unhealthy attitude but is one that a lot of young people have.

“A group of young men making a very poor decision.

“The two families involved have now reconciled. Steps have been taken to remediate the situation.”

Mr Boddice said his client had also been diagnosed with ADHD and expressed remorse for his actions that day.

He said Tavita-Matavale was a father and drugs and alcohol had not been factors in his offence.

Judge Michael Byrne QC said the assault was a serious one that could have had devastating consequences.

Judge Byrne noted the victim was beaten and pursued, and Tavita-Matavale “kicked him in the shoulder or neck area”.

He said there were a series of veins in the neck and people could die as a result.

“It really is incredibly dangerous. I accept you are genuinely remorseful,” he said.

Judge Byrne said police found a message on Tavita-Matavale‘s phone to his brother, stating that he regretted his involvement in the assault and was not sleeping.

Judge Byrne said he considered an unpaid community service work order but because Tavita-Matavale worked six days a week it was not practical.

He was sentenced to a supervised 18-month probation order. No conviction was recorded.