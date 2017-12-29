Grandpa allegedly bashed for gripe over swearing

Rod Pilling was bashed after telling men to stop swearing.

A MAN has been left with horrific injuries after he was bashed for telling a group of young men to tone down their swearing.

Queenslander Rod Pilling, 63, was on holiday in Western Australia when he hopped on a Perth train just after 7pm on Boxing Day.

While on the Mandurah-bound train, Mr Pilling heard three men swearing profusely.

"After a couple of minutes, I just said 'Guys, can you tone it down a bit? There's ladies here'," he told 7News.

But the three men didn't take too kindly to his request and, right before Mr Pilling was exiting the train at Canning Bridge, he was approached by one of the men.

The man hit him repeatedly in the head and face and even caused him to fall over from the assault before he was helped by another passenger.

The bystanders managed to stop the assault until Mr Pilling said he was going to call for the guards, right before the train approached Bull Creek Station.

"I just said to him: 'I'm going down there, I'm going to push the button and I'm going to get the guards.'

"He didn't like that too much. Didn't take a lot to that."

The man assaulted Mr Pilling again from behind but this time, the Queenslander fought back.

"I pulled both his legs out from under him," he told 7News.

"I wanted to get this bloke down and make him feel some pain," he added.

Mr Pilling feared the man was going to try and assault him again but the offender was stopped by two fellow passengers.

When the train pulled into Bull Creek Station, the men were detained by transit officers and removed from the train.

Mr Pilling now has two black eyes, a swollen lip and bruised ribs from the attack.

Despite the assault, the Queenslander said it wouldn't stop him from using public transport or asking people to watch their language.

"All I did was make a perfectly reasonable request and I'd do it again," he said.

Western Australia Police confirmed to news.com.au one 25-year-old man has been charged with disorderly behaviour.

Police are asking anyone who was on the train that saw the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.