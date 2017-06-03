Man bashed, kneed in face after scathing attack on rangas

FLIPPED OUT: Richard Brown says he has suffered years of torment because of his red hair.

VERBAL insults about his red hair was the trigger that sent Richard Brown into a rage - chasing his tormentor down a Bundaberg street at 3am before punching and kneeing him in the face.

Brown, 20, reacted badly while out drinking with mates and after apparently suffering years of horrible torment because of his red hair.

He accused the man of calling him "a ranga c**t, who should have been killed at birth".

Brown pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to assaulting the man between 2.50am and 3.05am on Saturday, February 11.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said the man was laying on a car bonnet waiting for his girlfriend in Bourbong St when Brown and three other men walked up.

The man jumped off the bonnet and was shoved by one of the men.

Snr Const Bland said the victim was chased on foot by Brown who, in front of the Police Beat, punched him in the face.

Brown then grabbed his shirt and with a closed fist punched him around eight times, using upper-cuts.

He also kneed the man in the face, which caused him to slump to the ground. Brown stood over him and punched him to the face before being pulled away by a mate.

Police looked at CCTV footage and spoke to Brown, who told officers the man made derogatory comments about his red hair.

Snr Const Bland said Brown punched and kneed the man about 11 times.

Defence lawyer Lavonda Maloy said her client thought the man may have been in need of help when he first saw him lying on the car bonnet.

Ms Maloy told the court that the man had replied: "F*** off c***, I hate you."

"Mr Brown asked: 'Why do you hate me. I've never met you'," Ms Maloy said.

She said he replied by saying: "You're a ranga c***."

Ms Maloy said when Brown said there was no need for those words, the man replied: "All rangas should have been killed at birth. None of youse have any purpose."

She said this offended Mr Brown.

"He has been the brunt almost all of his life of comments and bullying as a result of being a red-headed person," Ms Maloy said.

"The man continued to mouth off at him and he gave chase and the assault unfolded."

Ms Maloy said Brown was remorseful and had written a letter of apology to the man.

She sought that no conviction be recorded as it was the first time Brown had been before the court and he intended to work in the security industry.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin told Brown it was fortunate the man suffered no serious injuries.

"One punch can kill. It is very fortunate he did not suffer injuries," Ms Merrin said.

"I will accept there were some derogatory comments made by him towards you and that this is something you have endured for some time.

"I can understand why you lost your temper but suspect the way you reacted was partly to do with you being intoxicated.

She ordered Brown to complete 80 hours of unpaid community service.

A conviction was not recorded.