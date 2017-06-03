23°
News

Man bashed, kneed in face after scathing attack on rangas

Ross Irby | 3rd Jun 2017 5:00 AM
FLIPPED OUT: Richard Brown says he has suffered years of torment because of his red hair.
FLIPPED OUT: Richard Brown says he has suffered years of torment because of his red hair. Craig Warhurst

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

VERBAL insults about his red hair was the trigger that sent Richard Brown into a rage - chasing his tormentor down a Bundaberg street at 3am before punching and kneeing him in the face.

Brown, 20, reacted badly while out drinking with mates and after apparently suffering years of horrible torment because of his red hair.

He accused the man of calling him "a ranga c**t, who should have been killed at birth".

Brown pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to assaulting the man between 2.50am and 3.05am on Saturday, February 11.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said the man was laying on a car bonnet waiting for his girlfriend in Bourbong St when Brown and three other men walked up.

The man jumped off the bonnet and was shoved by one of the men.

Snr Const Bland said the victim was chased on foot by Brown who, in front of the Police Beat, punched him in the face.

Brown then grabbed his shirt and with a closed fist punched him around eight times, using upper-cuts.

He also kneed the man in the face, which caused him to slump to the ground. Brown stood over him and punched him to the face before being pulled away by a mate.

Police looked at CCTV footage and spoke to Brown, who told officers the man made derogatory comments about his red hair.

Snr Const Bland said Brown punched and kneed the man about 11 times.

Defence lawyer Lavonda Maloy said her client thought the man may have been in need of help when he first saw him lying on the car bonnet.

Ms Maloy told the court that the man had replied: "F*** off c***, I hate you."

"Mr Brown asked: 'Why do you hate me. I've never met you'," Ms Maloy said.

She said he replied by saying: "You're a ranga c***."

Ms Maloy said when Brown said there was no need for those words, the man replied: "All rangas should have been killed at birth. None of youse have any purpose."

She said this offended Mr Brown.

"He has been the brunt almost all of his life of comments and bullying as a result of being a red-headed person," Ms Maloy said.

"The man continued to mouth off at him and he gave chase and the assault unfolded."

Ms Maloy said Brown was remorseful and had written a letter of apology to the man.

She sought that no conviction be recorded as it was the first time Brown had been before the court and he intended to work in the security industry.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin told Brown it was fortunate the man suffered no serious injuries.

"One punch can kill. It is very fortunate he did not suffer injuries," Ms Merrin said.

"I will accept there were some derogatory comments made by him towards you and that this is something you have endured for some time.

"I can understand why you lost your temper but suspect the way you reacted was partly to do with you being intoxicated.

She ordered Brown to complete 80 hours of unpaid community service.

A conviction was not recorded.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  assault buncourt bundaberg bundaberg magistrates court editors picks redhead

Iconic Ipswich pub undergoing transformation

Iconic Ipswich pub undergoing transformation

THE lights have rarely been on and for at least a year, it seemed no one was home.

Man bashed, kneed in face after scathing attack on rangas

FLIPPED OUT: Richard Brown says he has suffered years of torment because of his red hair.

'None of youse have any purpose'

Demolition contract signed, bulldozers to move in on CBD

ON THE BALL: Work is set to commence on the demolition of the Ipswich Mall as the CBD transformation takes the next step.

THE moment Ipswich has been waiting years for has arrived.

Bid for one-turn greyhound track given a lift

HELP US: Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club manager Merv Page wants a new one-turn track built in Ipswich.

Minister says Ipswich a priority region for Racing Queensland

Local Partners

League legends doing great work off the field

Petero Civoniceva and other greats set to meet the fans at Riverlink

Ipswich BMX Club gets another big lift

HUGE BOOST: Ipswich BMX Club has received more good news with Ipswich City Council committing $7742 in sponsorship for this month's 2017 South Queensland Championships.

Ipswich City Council commits $7700 in sponsorship for major titles

Best of Boonah on display

PLACE TO BE: Checking out the ever-popular cattle display at the Boonah Show.

Annual show is embracing the next generation this year

Things to do this weekend

DON'T MISS: Legends of League game at North Ipswich Reserve.

What's on in Ipswich

One problem making dressed-up ladies dirty at Ipswich Cup

Women queuing for the ladies toilet at the Ipswich Cup.

EVENT organisers are tackling problems head-on after complaints

London's 'philospher chef' to make Masterchef debut

THE New Yorker branded him the philosopher chef, but perhaps Yotam Ottolenghi could be called the accidental chef.

Jim Carrey likely to face trial over death

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

Carrey’s lawyer had filed a motion to dismiss the case.

Pippa Middleton gives celeb watchers the slip in NT

The Bamurru Plains luxury lodge in Kakadu where James and Pippa could be staying.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews gave royal watchers the slip

Best of Boonah on display

PLACE TO BE: Checking out the ever-popular cattle display at the Boonah Show.

Annual show is embracing the next generation this year

Things to do this weekend

DON'T MISS: Legends of League game at North Ipswich Reserve.

What's on in Ipswich

TV Insider: Will Walking Dead spin-off rival the original?

Frank Dillane as Nick Clark is back in season three of Fear The Walking Dead.

Is FTWD a worthy rival to the original?

Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe team up in The Mummy remake

Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe in a scene from The Mummy.

It's the first time the heavyweights appear together

SUPER LOW MAINTENANCE 4 BED 2 BATH FAMILY HOME IN PRIME LOCATION!

9A Stephenson Street, Sadliers Crossing 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Finally, a near new super low maintenance four built-in bedroom with ensuite family home that it not located in a high rental, low owner occupied area. This four...

Are you looking for a Potential Development Opportunity?

16-22 Ipswich Boonah Road, Purga 4306

Residential Land 0 0 1300000

18.426 Acres (7.46 hectares) $1.3million negotiable This acreage property is a standout, waiting to be snapped up by an astute Developer. Positioning of one...

Sitting High on 1,000m²

42 Palma Rosa Drive, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 $319,000

This lowset brick home has it all, Four spacious bedrooms, all with built-ins. At one end of the home is the master bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite and at...

2024sqm + TWO TITLES in PRESTIGE SUBURB

8 Macrae Street, Woodend 4305

House 4 1 2 $535,000

GRAND OLD HOME ON RARE HALF ACRE INNER CITY HIGH DEMAND LOCATION TWO SEPARATE TITLES ALLOW POTENTIAL FOR RE-ALIGNMENT or SUBDIVISION BRIEF WALK TO BOYS...

PRIME BLOCK IN THE YAMANTO INDUSTRIAL HUB

47-49 Belar Street, Yamanto 4305

Commercial Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block ... $369,000 + GST

Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block Site Is Fully Fenced DA Approved for 2 x Sheds approximately 198 m2 each Looking to relocate...

Modern executive style home at bargain price.

14 Sandpiper Drive, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $245,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is only five years old, is still under full builders warranty, offers great tax depreciation for investors and is currently...

TWO STOREYS OF ROCK SOLID DEFENCE HOUSING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY!

Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

This top of the range family home delivers rock solid investor safety and reliability. Not only are you guaranteed $405 per week (plus CPI increases) come rain...

All the hard work has been done for you - Just move in and enjoy

8 Scarlet Street, Dalby 4405

House 3 2 3 Under Contract!

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has received a no expense spared, stylish renovation whilst still capturing all the charm of a beautiful high set Queenslander.

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT!

61 Cothill Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 3 $329,000

This classically styled period family home sits on a level 870m2 block that can be easily & cost effectively sub-divided (subject to ICC approval) so that you can...

INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL!!! AUCTION 16TH JUNE, 12PM @ HEISENBERG HAUS IPSWICH

49 Reif Street, Flinders View 4305

House 3 1 1 AUCTION 16/06/17 ...

This classic highset renovated brick home is located in popular Flinders View and is perfect for a growing family looking for a modern home in a quiet friendly...

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Revealing maps show sun setting on mining in Ipswich

REVEALING: Maps from 2011 and 2017 show the way mining has diminished in Ipswich over a six-year-period. The green represents exploration permits, red stands for mining lease and blue for mineral development licence.

Pahlke hails certainty for residents and 'Armageddon lifting'

Major Coast retail centre sells for $21 million

Victorian family purchases two storey retail asset

Open for inspection homes June 1-8

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

A bowling alley or ice rink, just no more fast food: Readers

New development sparks Facebook debate

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!