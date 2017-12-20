Menu
Man bashed after interrupting ATM thief

Andrew Korner
by

DETECTIVES are investigating the serious assault of a man at a country hotel early this morning.

Police were called about 3.25am with reports a man had been assaulted at a tavern on Brightview Road, Brightview.

Initial investigations indicate that the man went to the tavern after an alarm was activated.

When he arrived, he was assaulted by a man with a metal pole who was trying to break into an automatic teller machine.

The man has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

Investigations are continuing.

