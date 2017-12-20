Man bashed after interrupting ATM thief

DETECTIVES are investigating the serious assault of a man at a country hotel early this morning.
Police were called about 3.25am with reports a man had been assaulted at a tavern on Brightview Road, Brightview.
Initial investigations indicate that the man went to the tavern after an alarm was activated.
When he arrived, he was assaulted by a man with a metal pole who was trying to break into an automatic teller machine.
The man has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries.
Investigations are continuing.