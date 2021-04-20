Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the Gold Coast involving an industrial lawnmower.
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the Gold Coast involving an industrial lawnmower.
News

Man badly injured in lawnmower incident

by Kyle Wisniewski
20th Apr 2021 5:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the Gold Coast involving an industrial lawnmower.

The collision between the car and the lawnmower on Tuesday just after 3.30pm resulted in the ride-on rolling on Oxley Drive, Coombabah.

 

 

Critical care and high acuity response paramedics responded to the crash and remained on-board while the man, aged in his 30s, was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the man, who had been driving the lawnmower, had laceration injuries to his arm, leg and head and was in a serious condition.

Two people from the car were taken to hospital with minor industries.

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au


 

Originally published as Man badly injured in lawnmower incident

accident lawnmower

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thieves target deceased estate, steal 20+ rifles

        Premium Content Thieves target deceased estate, steal 20+ rifles

        Crime More than 20 guns have ended up in the wrong hands after a break and enter

        Farmers can call on help from above for crops

        Premium Content Farmers can call on help from above for crops

        Education USQ professor helps revolutionise agriculture industry with new aerial data...

        • 20th Apr 2021 4:00 PM
        Ipswich family cleaned out while moving house

        Premium Content Ipswich family cleaned out while moving house

        Crime A PlayStation, iPads and a lawnmower were among items nicked during a break and...

        • 20th Apr 2021 4:00 PM
        Record-breaking Jude going ‘all out’ at next major event

        Premium Content Record-breaking Jude going ‘all out’ at next major event

        Athletics Unstoppable Ipswich athlete focused on more national glory after winning two...