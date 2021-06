A man has sustained burns to his upper body after falling into a fire pit on Friday evening.

The incident occurred at a private residence just before 6.40pm on Friday evening.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman confirmed the patient sustained serious burns to his back.

He was taken to Gatton Hospital in a stable condition.