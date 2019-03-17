Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was flown to Rockhampton Hospital earlier this afternoon after being stung by a Stingray.
A man was flown to Rockhampton Hospital earlier this afternoon after being stung by a Stingray. Contributed
News

Man attacked by stingray at Great Keppel Island

17th Mar 2019 5:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been stung by a stingray while walking in shallow water on Great Keppel Island earlier this afternoon.

He was stabbed by a poisonous stingray barb after accidentally coming into contact with it while with his young son.

The patient was treated on the scene by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service's on-board Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic for symptoms associated with the sting.

He was flown by rescue service to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

 

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is about to land on Great Keppel Island where a man needs medical attention.
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is about to land on Great Keppel Island where a man needs medical attention. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

The Great Barrier Reef website says stingrays are not normally aggressive and only attack humans when they feel provoked.

If threatened the stingray will thrust its tail up and forwards in defence, lash out and cause lacerations or punctures while releasing a potent venom.

The spine may be forced into the skin of the victim and stay embedded in the skin. Some barbs may contain numerous backwards-directed barbs along the edges which makes removal extremely painful and difficult.

There are about 220 known stingray species.

gki racq capricorn helicopter rescue service stinger
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Mud and happy fans at CMC Rocks

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Mud and happy fans at CMC Rocks

    Photos Plenty of muddy fans at the CMC Rocks event on day 2 at Willowbank.

    Hat-trick seals Goodna's impressive 'runaway' victory

    premium_icon Hat-trick seals Goodna's impressive 'runaway' victory

    News Well-rounded effort highlights Eagles' class

    • 17th Mar 2019 5:26 PM
    Happy campers defy any threat from above

    premium_icon Happy campers defy any threat from above

    News Police praise crowd behaviour at weekend music festival

    Getting authentic with Kasey

    premium_icon Getting authentic with Kasey

    News CMC ROCKS: Kasey Chambers hits the stage at CMC Rocks