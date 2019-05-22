Menu
Elderly man suffers head injury after being hit by bull

Navarone Farrell
by
22nd May 2019 9:37 AM
PARAMEDICS, including Critical Care and High Acuity Response staff, attended a private property off the Cunningham Highway last night after a man was hit by a bull.

Queensland Ambulance Service arrived at the Silverdale property, near Harrisville, just after 8pm.

An elderly male, believed to be in his 60s, was treated for a significant upper arm injury and a head injury.

He was transported under emergency lights and sirens to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

