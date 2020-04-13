Menu
Crime

Man assaults police after two-vehicle car crash

Steph Allen
12th Apr 2020 4:38 PM | Updated: 13th Apr 2020 5:38 AM
Subscriber only

POLICE were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle car crash on Easter Sunday morning - which ended in a vicious assault by a nearby motorist.

At least two vehicles were involved in a car crash on Joint Levee Rd, North Mackay, about 11.30am.

 

Police attempted to remove an offender from a vehicle, but he resisted, hitting officers until they pulled him on the ground to restrain him. Picture: Steph Allen
Police attempted to remove an offender from a vehicle, but he resisted, hitting officers until they pulled him on the ground to restrain him. Picture: Steph Allen

 

Police crews, including two police motorcycles, attended the scene.

Officers were talking to a driver of a vehicle near the scene, when things turned ugly.

Officers attempted to remove the driver from the car but were met with physical blows from the man.

A police officer in an unmarked vehicle left her car to help restrain the man, who was attempting to fight off police.

 

One of two vehicles that was towed away from the scene of a crash and a police assault on Easter Sunday. Picture: Steph Allen.
One of two vehicles that was towed away from the scene of a crash and a police assault on Easter Sunday. Picture: Steph Allen.

 

The man was brought to the ground and pinned down by the officers, and was subsequently arrested.

The two vehicles involved in the crash were towed away from the scene.

Traffic was temporarily delayed but returned to normal after the man was restrained.

      Top Stories

