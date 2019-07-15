Man arrested over Redbank Plains road rage rampage

POLICE have arrested a 29-year-old Leichhardt man after a car chase rampage around Town Square.

At 5.30pm Saturday police will allege an altercation occurred which resulted in a man smashing the windscreen of another vehicle with a tyre iron.

The occupants of the vehicle attempted to flee but were allegedly followed by the man who rammed the back of their vehicle.

The 19-year-old male driver and two 19-year-old female passengers then attempted to flee again however the man allegedly chased them in his car around Town Square, hitting a parked car during this time.

The trio then drove onto Redbank Plains Rd and into a service station in an attempt to escape, however they were allegedly chased several times around the bowsers.

The man then allegedly continued to chase them back onto Redbank Plains Rd and into the car park of a liquor store before being chased back into the service station where they again attempted to escape by driving around the fuel bowsers.

The three were then allegedly cornered in the car park and were again rammed.

The 19-year-old driver then attempted to seek refuge inside the store of the service station however the man allegedly chased him on foot and another verbal altercation ensued.

The man then left the scene in his vehicle.

A short time later police attended an address in Leichardt and arrested a 29-year-old man who has since been charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle, three counts of wilful damage and failing to remain at the scene of a crash.

He will appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on August 14.