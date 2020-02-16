Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detectives have arrested a man following a fatal stabbing at a unit in inner Sydney this morning.
Detectives have arrested a man following a fatal stabbing at a unit in inner Sydney this morning.
Crime

Man arrested over fatal Sydney stabbing

16th Feb 2020 8:07 AM

Detectives have arrested a man following a fatal stabbing in inner Sydney on Sunday morning.

At 6am this morning, detectives arrested a 48-year-old man at Waterloo following an investigation into the knifing, NSW Police said in a statement.

He has been taken to Mascot Police Station where he is assisting police with inquiries.

Emergency workers were called to a Redfern unit on Morehead Street just before 1am this morning following reports of a stabbing.

Officers from South Sydney Police Area Command attended and found a 54-year-old man with a stab wound to his back.

Police said he died at the scene despite NSW Ambulance paramedics' attempts to save him.

A crime scene was been established and an investigation is underway.

crime stabbing violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OP RESULTS: How every Ipswich school performed

        premium_icon OP RESULTS: How every Ipswich school performed

        Education IPSWICH'S top high schools for OP results have been revealed with students across the region scoring impressive results. See the full list here.

        EMERGENCY: Residents advised not to return home

        EMERGENCY: Residents advised not to return home

        News UPDATE: Evacuation order remains in place overnight.

        Residents panicked, angry over ‘unnecessary’ warnings

        premium_icon Residents panicked, angry over ‘unnecessary’ warnings

        News Text urging “take action to protect life” even went to Clifton

        Retiring nurse helped more than 30,000 Ipswich babies

        premium_icon Retiring nurse helped more than 30,000 Ipswich babies

        News Four decades of helping the health of Ipswich people