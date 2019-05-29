Heavily armed police, dogs nab accused $1.7m thief

HEAVILY armed police from the Public Safety Response Team have arrested a man allegedly responsible for stealing $1.7 million in luxury cars and motorbikes, as well as cash and jewellery from numerous burglaries.

Mitchell Connor, a 32-year-old Mount Gravatt East man, was arrested on Monday in the car park of an apartment complex - allegedly while in the act of committing another theft - by specialist police assisted by two canine units.

South Brisbane District Inspector Mark Thompson said the man was expected to be charged with 61 offences, including the theft of cars and motorbikes, as well as numerous burglary and firearms offences.

He is accused of stealing Audis, BMWs and late-model Holden utes that he was disguising with stolen number plates and driving around Brisbane and the Gold and Sunshine coasts.

Police will allege that when they arrested the man, they discovered a high-powered shortened firearm in his car, as well as a break-and-enter "tool kit".

"We will be alleging that he had in his possession a significant quantity of tools that he had bagged up and accessible for the purpose of breaking into cars and dwellings and other premises," Det Insp Thompson said.

Connor is also alleged to have been in possession of $8500 cash and around $13,000 worth of drugs.

"Once again, this comes down to partnership Queensland police has with the community and the ability and the willingness the community has to call and give us information," Det Insp Thompson said.

Police have also arrested a 26-year-old woman, who they allege was involved in some of the crimes.

"She's been charged with eight offences relevant to this crime series," Det Insp Thompson said.

Police released CCTV images of a "serial property offender" and his accomplice on May 17, appealing for information from members of the public.

It is alleged that Connor continued to commit more offences even after those images were made public.

"I would classify him as someone who is extremely motivated to live the lifestyle that he's chosen - and that is to commit crimes to fund his lifestyle," Det Insp Thompson said.

"Our allegation will be that he has used these motor vehicles for his own gain and continued to commit offences over quite a number of months