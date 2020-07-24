Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Silhouette of unrecognizable sad autistic girl behind stained glass window
Silhouette of unrecognizable sad autistic girl behind stained glass window
Crime

Man arrested on 40 child sex abuse charges

by Erin Smith
24th Jul 2020 4:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 35-year-old man is behind bars charged with more than 40 counts of indecent treatment of a child and other sex abuse offences.

The Moreton Bay man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

It is understood there is just one alleged victim.

He appeared briefly in Redcliffe Magistrates Court on July 24 charged with 43 offences.

Community Newsletter SignUp

The alleged offences occurred between June and July this year.

Duty Lawyer Dean Mayr made a bail application on behalf of the man, but it was denied.

The matter was adjourned to October 2 for a committal mention.

For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Man arrested on 40 child sex abuse charges

More Stories

child sex abuse crime editors picks queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bitter accountant’s $600,000 revenge on car dealership

        premium_icon Bitter accountant’s $600,000 revenge on car dealership

        News A disgraced accountant has been jailed after admitting to defrauding a prominent car dealer by $600,0000

        Man extradited over glam couple’s torture and kidnapping

        premium_icon Man extradited over glam couple’s torture and kidnapping

        Crime Justin John Kuhner charged with kidnap and torture of Eduardus Groenewegan and...

        ‘Never again’: Lockyer landlord’s renters from hell

        premium_icon ‘Never again’: Lockyer landlord’s renters from hell

        Offbeat Lockyer landlord reveals how nightmare tenants kept goats indoors.