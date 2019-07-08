Menu
Man arrested over Oakey man's alleged car park murder

Tara Miko
by
8th Jul 2019 8:06 AM
A MAN has been arrested and is assisting police with investigations into the stabbing death of Oakey man in Plainland last week.

Mr Rock, 53, was allegedly stabbed multiple times in the car park of the Porter's Plainland Hotel about 6pm last Monday.

Detectives on Thursday released two images of men wanted in connection with the investigation.

The pair is believed to have travelled to the hotel shortly before 6pm Monday in a black sedan.

Paul Rock, 53, of Oakey, was murdered in Plainland on Monday, July 1. QPS

The sedan was last seen on the Ipswich Motorway at Goodna about 6.30pm.

Investigations into the alleged homicide are continuing, with detectives renewing an appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

oakey paul rock plainland toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

